Maintaining a healthy CIBIL score is crucial for financial well-being. This score is a reflection of your creditworthiness and influences your eligibility for loans and credit facilities. Fortunately, checking your CIBIL score is simple and free. One of the most convenient ways to do this is by using your PAN (Permanent Account Number) card. Here's a detailed guide on how to check your CIBIL score with your PAN card, along with essential considerations and other related insights.

How to Check Your CIBIL Score for Free Using a PAN Card

You can easily check your CIBIL score for free using your PAN card on the official TransUnion CIBIL website or through third-party platforms. Follow these steps for a hassle-free process.

Step 1: Visit the Official CIBIL Website

Go to the official CIBIL website: https://www.cibil.com/. On the homepage, click on ‘GET FREE CIBIL SCORE & REPORT’.

Step 2: Begin the Process

Click on ‘GET YOUR FREE CIBIL SCORE’. This will take you to the registration page where you need to input your details.

Step 3: Enter Your Personal Information

Fill in your name, e-mail ID, password, and mobile number.

Step 4: Provide Your Identification Details

From the drop-down menu, choose PAN card as your preferred ID type. Enter your 10-digit PAN in the space provided.

Step 5: Add Additional Details

Enter your date of birth, PIN code, and mobile number. These details are used for verification.

Step 6: Verify and Submit

Double-check the information provided to avoid errors. Click on ‘Accept and Continue’ to submit your details.

Step 7: Authenticate Your Identity

Complete the authentication process. Sometimes, you may receive a One-time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number or e-mail for verification.

Step 8: View Your CIBIL Score

Once verified, you’ll be able to view your CIBIL score along with your credit report. You can download the report or access it online for future reference.

This process takes only a few minutes. If you encounter any issues, you can access your CIBIL score using third-party platforms as well.

How to Check Your CIBIL Score Using Third-party Platforms

Apart from the official CIBIL website, you can also check your score on third-party platforms like financial marketplaces and credit report apps. These platforms offer a user-friendly experience and may even send reminders for monthly score checks. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Download a Trusted Credit Report App: Apps like the Bajaj Markets App or other reputed third-party platforms, allow you to check your CIBIL score for free.

2. Register or Log In: You are usually required to sign up or log in using your name, e-mail, mobile number, and password.

3. Enter Your PAN Details: Enter your PAN number and other basic details like date of birth and contact number.

4. Verify Through OTP: Authenticate your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number or e-mail.

5. View Your CIBIL Score: Once verified, you can access your CIBIL score and credit report.

Many third-party platforms provide the added benefit of regular alerts, detailed credit insights, and personalised loan offers based on your score.

Things to Consider When Checking Your CIBIL Score Online

While checking your CIBIL score is easy, you should be mindful of the following considerations to protect your data and privacy:

Use Only Trusted Websites or Apps

Always check your CIBIL score on credible platforms like the official CIBIL website or reputed financial marketplaces. Avoid unknown or unauthorised websites that may misuse your personal information.

Data Privacy and Security

Ensure the website or app is encrypted and secure. The URL must have ‘https://’. Do not share your OTP, PAN, or login details with anyone.

Limit Frequency of Checks

While soft inquiries (checking your score yourself) do not impact your credit score, avoid checking it on unreliable platforms frequently. Check your CIBIL score once a month or before applying for a new loan or credit card.

Accuracy of Information

If you notice discrepancies in your credit report, raise a dispute with CIBIL to correct the information. Incorrect entries could be the result of identity theft or errors from lending institutions.

One Free Report Per Year

As per RBI guidelines, you are entitled to one free CIBIL report every year. Use it wisely to plan your financial goals.

Conclusion

Checking your CIBIL score using a PAN card is quick, simple, and essential for maintaining your financial well-being. It allows you to stay informed about your credit health, identify errors, and take timely action to improve your score. Regular checks ensure better loan eligibility, lower interest rates, and protection against fraud. Accessing your score through the official CIBIL website or trusted third-party platforms is secure and hassle-free. With one free report available annually, it's wise to monitor your score periodically. A strong CIBIL score of 750 or higher boosts your chances of obtaining credit when you need it most.

