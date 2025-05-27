Health Insurance Getting Expensive? Here’s What You Can Do About It Over the past few years, the healthcare landscape in India has changed dramatically. Medical costs have been climbing due to advances in technology, an increase in lifestyle-related illnesses, and the rising cost of hospital infrastructure.

New Delhi:

With medical inflation soaring and claim costs rising, Health Insurance is fast becoming more expensive than ever before. Whether you're renewing your existing cover or planning to buy an insurance policy for the first time, premium hikes have become hard to ignore. The increasing cost of treatments, the high frequency of claims post-pandemic, and insurers adjusting their pricing models have all contributed to this worrying trend.

However, while rising premiums may seem inevitable, there are practical ways to manage and optimise your health insurance costs without compromising on the quality of coverage. This article explores why premiums are rising and how you can make smarter decisions when choosing or renewing your insurance policy.

Why is health insurance becoming more expensive?

Over the past few years, the healthcare landscape in India has changed dramatically. Medical costs have been climbing due to advances in technology, an increase in lifestyle-related illnesses, and the rising cost of hospital infrastructure. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in health insurance claims, which in turn prompted insurers to revise their pricing structures.

Key reasons for rising premiums include:

1. Higher claims ratio

The frequency and quantum of claims have risen, particularly in urban areas. Many insurers now find themselves paying out more in claims than they collect in premiums, leading to inevitable price corrections.

2. Medical inflation

According to industry estimates, healthcare inflation in India stands at around 10–15% annually. This includes the rising cost of medicines, diagnostic tests, and hospital charges.

3. Policy enhancements

As competition increases, many insurance policy providers offer additional features such as wellness benefits, mental health coverage, maternity health insurance, and OPD consultations. While beneficial, these enhancements also drive up premium costs.

4. Increasing age and comorbidities

Premiums rise significantly with age, especially after 45. If you've added new members or developed any chronic conditions, your renewal premium is likely to reflect that risk.

What you can do to manage health insurance costs

Even though prices are climbing, you still have plenty of options to make your health insurance more affordable and effective.

1. Compare policies before renewal

Don’t automatically renew your existing plan. Use aggregator websites to compare the premiums, benefits, exclusions, and network hospitals of other policies in the market. Many newer players offer competitive pricing and more flexible features, including specialised options like maternity health insurance for growing families.

2. Opt for top-up or super top-up plans

Instead of increasing the base sum insured on your main policy—which may drastically raise the premium—you can choose a top-up or super top-up plan. These are designed to cover expenses beyond a certain threshold and are much cheaper than comprehensive covers.

3. Choose a higher deductible

A deductible is the portion of the claim you agree to pay out-of-pocket before your insurer starts to contribute. Choosing a higher deductible can significantly reduce your annual premium.

4. Utilise wellness benefits and no-claim bonuses

Many insurance policy providers now offer rewards for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. These include discounts for achieving fitness goals, free annual check-ups, and lower renewal premiums for remaining claim-free.

5. Consider family floater plans

If you’re currently paying separate premiums for each member, switching to a health insurance family floater plan may lower your overall costs. These plans cover all members under one umbrella, making them particularly cost-effective for young and healthy families. If you're planning to start or expand your family, maternity health insurance under a floater plan can be a strategic addition.

6. Remove unnecessary add-ons

Insurers offer several optional riders such as critical illness cover, hospital cash, maternity health insurance, and personal accident coverage. While these can be valuable, assess whether you really need them. Removing unnecessary add-ons can bring down your premium.

7. Switch to a more affordable insurer with portability

Under IRDAI guidelines, policyholders can switch their insurer without losing accumulated benefits like waiting period credits and NCB. This feature—called health insurance portability—allows you to get better service or lower premiums without starting from scratch.

Think long-term: Avoid short-term savings that cost more later

While it’s tempting to choose the cheapest plan, doing so may lead to greater out-of-pocket expenses later. Avoid:

Policies with high room rent limits or sub-limits on procedures

Poor claim settlement records

Restricted network hospitals

A slightly higher premium for a reliable insurer with transparent terms is often a better long-term investment.

Tax advantages still apply

Despite rising premiums, remember that health insurance still offers valuable tax benefits. Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act:

You can claim up to Rs. 25,000 for premiums paid for self, spouse, and children

An additional Rs. 25,000 (or Rs. 50,000 for senior citizens) is available for premiums paid for parents

These deductions can soften the financial blow of annual premium hikes. If you opt for maternity health insurance, those premiums may also qualify for deductions depending on policy structure.

Conclusion

Yes, health insurance is becoming more expensive—but with the right strategies, you can minimise the impact without sacrificing protection. Whether it’s choosing a smarter insurance policy, optimising your coverage, or leveraging add-ons and bonuses like maternity health insurance, proactive planning can help you stay insured without overpaying.

In a world where medical emergencies can strike without warning, a robust insurance cover is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. Rising premiums may be a sign of changing times, but informed decision-making remains firmly in your control.