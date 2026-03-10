FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 at KIIT University successfully concludes

Bhubaneswar:

The FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026, hosted by KIIT University, concluded successfully at Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium after five days of high-intensity competition and international sporting spirit. The prestigious tournament brought together 83 teams from 52 countries, with more than 300 players and officials participating in the championship.

KIIT University created history by becoming the first university in India to host an event of the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge series, marking a proud moment for the institution, the state of Odisha and the country.

The tournament was formally inaugurated on March 4 by Odisha’s Minister for Law, Works and Excise, Prithiviraj Harichandan, in the presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, Mr. Blair Harrison, FIVB Technical Delegate, and Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor of KIIT University, along with several international delegates and sports officials.

Throughout the tournament, spectators witnessed thrilling matches featuring some of the world’s leading beach volleyball players.

“All 300 players and officials were accommodated at KIIT Campus. We made a very good arrangement for their stay inside campus. All of them were happy with KIIT hospitality”, said Dr Samanta.

The championship also created a vibrant sporting atmosphere on the KIIT campus and attracted large numbers of sports enthusiasts.

Several international players and officials praised the world-class infrastructure, professional organisation and warm hospitality provided by KIIT University as the host institution. Many participants expressed appreciation for the excellent facilities and the welcoming environment created for athletes from across the globe.

