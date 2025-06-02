EPFO login without UAN: Is it possible? Here's what you need to know With the shift to digital services, checking your PF balance, updating KYC, and managing claims has become easier than ever—thanks to the EPFO Member Portal.

If you're a salaried employee in India, chances are your retirement savings are being managed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). With the shift to digital services, checking your PF balance, updating KYC, and managing claims has become easier than ever—thanks to the EPFO Member Portal.

But what if you don’t have your UAN (Universal Account Number) handy? Can you still log in and access your account?

Let’s break it down simply.

First, what is UAN and why is it so important?

UAN is a 12-digit number allotted by EPFO to every EPF member. Think of it as your key to the entire provident fund system—it stays with you no matter how many jobs you switch.

Here’s why UAN matters:

• Lets you access your PF account online

• Links all past and current PF accounts under one umbrella

• Allows you to download your passbook and track contributions

• Needed for KYC updates, PF withdrawals, and claim tracking

Without UAN, you can’t log in to the EPFO Member Portal or use most online features.

So, can you use EPFO services without UAN?

Short answer: No.

The EPFO system is built around UAN-based login credentials. If you don’t have your UAN, you won’t be able to use most online services.

But the good news is—you can easily retrieve or activate your UAN online in just a few steps.

How to retrieve your UAN (if you don’t know it)

If you never received your UAN or lost it, follow these steps to retrieve it:

1. Go to epfindia.gov.in

2. Click ‘Services’ → ‘For Employees’

3. Choose ‘Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)’

4. Click on ‘Know Your UAN’

5. Enter your registered mobile number and captcha

6. Submit the OTP sent to your phone

7. Provide details like name, DOB, PAN/Aadhaar, and member ID

8. Your UAN will be displayed and sent to your mobile

Activating your UAN for EPFO login



Once you know your UAN, you’ll need to activate it. Here’s how:

1. Visit unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in

2. Click on ‘Activate UAN’

3. Enter UAN, name, DOB, mobile number, and captcha

4. Submit the OTP sent to your phone

5. Your UAN will be activated and your login password will be shared via SMS

What can you do once you log in with UAN?

Logging in with your UAN gives you access to a wide range of services:

• View your EPF passbook and track monthly deposits

• Update KYC – Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details

• File claims for withdrawal, pension, or transfer

• Download your UAN card, claim forms, or view claim status

• Merge older PF accounts under one UAN for convenience

Changed your mobile number? Here’s what to do

If you’ve changed your mobile and can’t log in:

1. Reach out to your employer’s HR team—they may retrieve your UAN

2. Submit a joint declaration form with your new mobile number to your local EPFO office

3. Alternatively, raise a request via the EPFO grievance portal: epfigms.gov.in

Once your number is updated, you can reset your login details and get back online.

Smart EPFO tips for salaried employees

• Always keep your mobile number and email linked to UAN active

• Regularly check your passbook for employer contributions

• Ensure PAN and Aadhaar are updated to avoid delays

• Use the grievance portal if claims get delayed

• Never share your UAN or password with others

What if you don’t want to log in? Offline options exist.

If you can’t access your account online, try these offline ways:

• SMS: Send EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899 from your registered number

• Missed Call: Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile to get your balance

• Visit the nearest EPFO office for help with documentation or queries

Final Thoughts

UAN is more than just a login ID—it’s your gateway to managing your retirement savings with ease. While you can’t access EPFO’s online services without it, retrieving or activating your UAN is simple and takes just a few minutes.

