Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with iQOO Z10x - Premium Performance At An Affordable Price The iQOO Z10x is now available in India and offers excellent value for users seeking high performance at a budget-friendly price.

Pune:

Gandhi Jayanti is a time to reflect, refresh, and make meaningful choices. If you are planning a tech upgrade, the iQOO Z10x offers the perfect blend of performance and practicality. With a sleek design, ultra-smooth display, and a processor built for speed, this smartphone is made for users who demand more. Whether you are gaming, streaming, or capturing everyday moments, the iQOO Z10x delivers a premium experience without the premium price tag.

Buying the latest iQOO phones is now easier than ever. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can bring home the iQOO Z10x without paying the full price upfront. Flexible repayment plans, quick approvals, and zero down payment options on select models make upgrading to iQOO’s newest mobiles simple and stress-free.

Why choose iQOO Z10x this festive season

The iQOO Z10x is designed for users who want flagship-level performance without spending a fortune. Its high-refresh AMOLED display offers fluid visuals, while the advanced processor ensures fast performance without lag. The phone also features a large battery for all-day use and a fast-charging system that gets you back to full power quickly. With a sleek design and a capable camera setup, the iQOO Z10x is ideal for capturing moments, streaming content, and staying productive. If you want a feature-rich smartphone that delivers on speed, style, and reliability, this iQOO mobile is a smart pick.

iQOO Z10x – Specifications and Features

The iQOO Z10x offers a balanced mix of performance, design, and affordability. Here is a detailed look at its specifications:

Vivid visuals with AMOLED display and sleek build

The iQOO Z10x features a large 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colours and fluid visuals. Whether you are streaming content or playing games, the display ensures an immersive experience.

• Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED

• Refresh Rate: 120Hz for smooth visuals

• Design: Punch-hole with slim bezels

• Colours: Midnight Black, Aurora Blue

Powerful performance with flagship-level chipset

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, the iQOO Z10x delivers flagship-grade performance. It handles demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, and multitasking with ease, thanks to its efficient 4nm architecture.

• Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

• Architecture: 4nm Octa-core

• Performance: Ideal for gaming and productivity

• Benchmark: AnTuTu score over 800,000

Effortless multitasking with high RAM and fast storage

With up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the iQOO Z10x ensures fast app launches and smooth multitasking. You also get virtual RAM expansion and microSD support for added flexibility.

• RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

• Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1

• Expandable: MicroSD support up to 1TB

• Virtual RAM: Expandable up to 8GB

Capture more with intelligent dual camera setup

The dual rear camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor that captures sharp and detailed images, along with a depth sensor for portrait shots. The 16MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

• Rear camera: 64MP main + 2MP depth sensor

• Front camera: 16MP with AI beauty mode

• Video: 4K recording supported

• Modes: Night, HDR, Portrait

Long-lasting battery with rapid charging support

Equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery, the iQOO Z10x easily lasts a full day on heavy usage. The 80W fast charging ensures you are back to 100% in under an hour, keeping you powered throughout the day.

• Battery: 6000 mAh

• Charging: 80W fast charging

• Port: USB Type-C

• Charging time: Full charge in under 45 minutes

Stay connected with 5G and smart software features

The iQOO Z10x supports 5G connectivity for ultra-fast internet speeds. It runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14, offering a clean and customisable interface. Additional features like Wi-Fi 6 and stereo speakers enhance the overall experience.

• Network: 5G, 4G LTE

• Wireless: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

• OS: Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14

• Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

• Audio: Dual stereo speakers

iQOO Z10x – Price guide

The iQOO Z10x is now available in India and offers excellent value for users seeking high performance at a budget-friendly price. Here are the available variants and their prices:

• iQOO Z10x (8GB + 128GB) – Approx. Rs. 13,499*

• iQOO Z10x (12GB + 256GB) – Approx. Rs. 15,499*

*Prices are subject to change. Kindly visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store for the latest pricing.

You can now shop for the iQOO Z10x on Easy EMIs from your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. There is no need to make a one-time full payment. Instead, you can split the cost into flexible EMIs and choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

Why you should buy from Bajaj Finserv partner stores

With access to over 1.5 lakh Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India, buying the iQOO Z10x on EMIs is simple and affordable.

• Easy EMIs: Break the cost into small, pocket-friendly monthly instalments

• Zero down payment: Available on select products

• Maha Bachat Savings calculator: Combine brand, dealer, and EMI offers to see total savings instantly

• Flexible tenures: Choose a repayment plan that suits your budget, from 3 to 60 months

• Quick approval: Get instant loan approval with minimal paperwork

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.