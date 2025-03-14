Woman in Bihar's Nalanda swallows gold in theft attempt from jewellery shop, case filed Police added that the matter was being investigated and there was a complaint lodged against the women for stealing the gold rings.

A woman in Bihar's Nalanda has swallowed several gold rings in a bizarre attempt to steal them from a local jewellery shop in Silay market area, police said on Thursday. The whole incident has been captured by the CCTV camera installed inside the jewellery shop and went viral on social media.

The video showed two women, posing as customers, asked the shopkeeper to show them some gold ornaments. And after the shopkeeper showed them a few gold rings on a tray, one of the women, under the pretext of checking on the rings, started swallowing them one after another after finding the right opportunity.

Soon after swallowing the gold, the women tried to leave the jewellery shop without buying any, saying they did not like them.

When the shopkeeper counted the remaining rings on the tray and found them to be short of the original count, he grew suspicious of the women and stopped them and checked the CCTV footage, in which the entire act of theft was captured.

Then quickly, he informed the police and handed them over to the cops. Giving details, Silay Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Irfan Khan said that two women were brought to the police station by the jewellery shop owner and these two women have been accused of stealing gold jewellery.

