  Who is leading/trailing in Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saran districts of Bihar in 2025?

Bihar election results: This year’s elections witnessed a historic voter turnout across Bihar. According to the Election Commission, the total turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest ever in Bihar’s electoral history. Let's take a look back at who's leading and who's trailing in these 3 districts.

Counting underway at a polling center in Bihar Image Source : PTI
The NDA led by the BJP and Nitish Kumar is headed for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly election results 2025 as per the latest trends. The alliance is projected to win 198 seats, way beyond the 122 mark.  Bihar voted in the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year’s polls saw a record voter turnout across the state. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase recorded an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. The total voter turnout in the state was recorded at 67.13 per cent, the highest-ever in Bihar’s history.

Here's a look at the candidates leading and trailing in assembly seats across the three districts of Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saran. Check seat-wise results. 

Darbhanga district: Who is leading and who is trailing?

Constituency no

Constituency name

Leading

Trailing

78

Kusheshwar Asthan

Atirek Kumar (JDU)

Ganesh Bharti (Independent)

79

Gaura Bauram

Sujit Kumar (BJP)

Afzal Ali Khan (RJD)

80

Benipur

Binay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)

Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary (Congress)

81

Alinagar

Maithili Thakur (BJP)

Binod Mishra (RJD)

82

Darbhanga Rural

Rajesh Kumar Mandal (BJP)

Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD)

83

Darbhanga

Sanjay Saraogi (BJP)

Umesh Sahani (VIP)

84

Hayaghat

Ram Chandra Prasad (BJP)

Shyam Bharti (CPIM)

85

Bahadurpur

Madan Sahni (JDU)

Bhola Yadav (RJD)

86

Keoti

Murari Mohan Jha (BJP)

Faraz Fatmi (RJD)

87

Jale

Jibesh Kumar (BJP)

Rishi Mishra (Congress)

Gopalganj district: Who is leading and who is trailing?

Constituency no

Constituency name

Winner/Party

Runner-up/Party

99

Baikunthpur

Mithilesh Tiwari (BJP)

Prem Shankar Prasad (RJD)

100

Barauli

Manjeet Kumar Singh (JDU)

Dilip Kumar Singh (RJD)

101

Gopalganj

Subash Singh (BJP)

Om Prakash Garg (Congress)

102

Kuchaikote

Amrendra Kumar Pandey (JDU)

Hari Narayan Singh (Congress)

103

Bhore

Sunil Kumar (JDU)

Dhananjay (CPIML)

104

Hathua

Ramsewak Singh (JDU)

Rajesh Kumar Singh (RJD)

Saran district: Who is leading and who is trailing?

Constituency no

Constituency name

Winner/Party

Runner-up/Party

113

Ekma

Manoranjan Singh (JDU)

Srikant Yadav (RJD)

114

Manjhi

Randhir Kumar Singh (JDU)

Satyendra Yadav (CPIM)

115

Baniapur

Kedar Nath Singh (BJP)

Chandni Devi (RJD)

116

Taraiya

Janak Singh (BJP)

Shailendra Pratap (RJD)

117

Marhaura

Jitendra Kumar Ray (RJD)

Naveen Kumar Singh (Jan Suraaj)

118

Chapra

Chhoti Kumari (BJP)

Shatrughan Yadav (RJD)

119

Garkha

Surendra Ram (RJD)

Simant Mrinal (LJP-RV)

120

Amnour

Krishan Kumar Mantoo (BJP)

Sunil Kumar (RJD)

121

Parsa

Karishma  (BJP)

Chhote Lal Rai (JDU)

122

Sonepur

Vinay Kumar Singh (BJP)

Ramanuj Prasad (RJD)

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 – Watch the fastest coverage, only on India TV.
Top News

