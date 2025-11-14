Who is leading/trailing in Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saran districts of Bihar in 2025? Bihar election results: This year’s elections witnessed a historic voter turnout across Bihar. According to the Election Commission, the total turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest ever in Bihar’s electoral history. Let's take a look back at who's leading and who's trailing in these 3 districts.

Patna:

The NDA led by the BJP and Nitish Kumar is headed for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly election results 2025 as per the latest trends. The alliance is projected to win 198 seats, way beyond the 122 mark. Bihar voted in the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year’s polls saw a record voter turnout across the state. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase recorded an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. The total voter turnout in the state was recorded at 67.13 per cent, the highest-ever in Bihar’s history.

Here's a look at the candidates leading and trailing in assembly seats across the three districts of Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saran. Check seat-wise results.

Darbhanga district: Who is leading and who is trailing?

Constituency no Constituency name Leading Trailing 78 Kusheshwar Asthan Atirek Kumar (JDU) Ganesh Bharti (Independent) 79 Gaura Bauram Sujit Kumar (BJP) Afzal Ali Khan (RJD) 80 Benipur Binay Kumar Choudhary (JDU) Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary (Congress) 81 Alinagar Maithili Thakur (BJP) Binod Mishra (RJD) 82 Darbhanga Rural Rajesh Kumar Mandal (BJP) Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD) 83 Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi (BJP) Umesh Sahani (VIP) 84 Hayaghat Ram Chandra Prasad (BJP) Shyam Bharti (CPIM) 85 Bahadurpur Madan Sahni (JDU) Bhola Yadav (RJD) 86 Keoti Murari Mohan Jha (BJP) Faraz Fatmi (RJD) 87 Jale Jibesh Kumar (BJP) Rishi Mishra (Congress)

Gopalganj district: Who is leading and who is trailing?

Constituency no Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party 99 Baikunthpur Mithilesh Tiwari (BJP) Prem Shankar Prasad (RJD) 100 Barauli Manjeet Kumar Singh (JDU) Dilip Kumar Singh (RJD) 101 Gopalganj Subash Singh (BJP) Om Prakash Garg (Congress) 102 Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey (JDU) Hari Narayan Singh (Congress) 103 Bhore Sunil Kumar (JDU) Dhananjay (CPIML) 104 Hathua Ramsewak Singh (JDU) Rajesh Kumar Singh (RJD)

Saran district: Who is leading and who is trailing?