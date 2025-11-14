Who is leading/trailing in Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saran districts of Bihar in 2025?

The NDA led by the BJP and Nitish Kumar is headed for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly election results 2025 as per the latest trends. The alliance is projected to win 198 seats, way beyond the 122 mark. Bihar voted in the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year’s polls saw a record voter turnout across the state. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase recorded an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. The total voter turnout in the state was recorded at 67.13 per cent, the highest-ever in Bihar’s history.
Here's a look at the candidates leading and trailing in assembly seats across the three districts of Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saran. Check seat-wise results.
Darbhanga district: Who is leading and who is trailing?
|
Constituency no
|
Constituency name
|
Leading
|
Trailing
|
78
|
Kusheshwar Asthan
|
Atirek Kumar (JDU)
|
Ganesh Bharti (Independent)
|
79
|
Gaura Bauram
|
Sujit Kumar (BJP)
|
Afzal Ali Khan (RJD)
|
80
|
Benipur
|
Binay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)
|
Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary (Congress)
|
81
|
Alinagar
|
Maithili Thakur (BJP)
|
Binod Mishra (RJD)
|
82
|
Darbhanga Rural
|
Rajesh Kumar Mandal (BJP)
|
Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD)
|
83
|
Darbhanga
|
Sanjay Saraogi (BJP)
|
Umesh Sahani (VIP)
|
84
|
Hayaghat
|
Ram Chandra Prasad (BJP)
|
Shyam Bharti (CPIM)
|
85
|
Bahadurpur
|
Madan Sahni (JDU)
|
Bhola Yadav (RJD)
|
86
|
Keoti
|
Murari Mohan Jha (BJP)
|
Faraz Fatmi (RJD)
|
87
|
Jale
|
Jibesh Kumar (BJP)
|
Rishi Mishra (Congress)
Gopalganj district: Who is leading and who is trailing?
|
Constituency no
|
Constituency name
|
Winner/Party
|
Runner-up/Party
|
99
|
Baikunthpur
|
Mithilesh Tiwari (BJP)
|
Prem Shankar Prasad (RJD)
|
100
|
Barauli
|
Manjeet Kumar Singh (JDU)
|
Dilip Kumar Singh (RJD)
|
101
|
Gopalganj
|
Subash Singh (BJP)
|
Om Prakash Garg (Congress)
|
102
|
Kuchaikote
|
Amrendra Kumar Pandey (JDU)
|
Hari Narayan Singh (Congress)
|
103
|
Bhore
|
Sunil Kumar (JDU)
|
Dhananjay (CPIML)
|
104
|
Hathua
|
Ramsewak Singh (JDU)
|
Rajesh Kumar Singh (RJD)
Saran district: Who is leading and who is trailing?
|
Constituency no
|
Constituency name
|
Winner/Party
|
Runner-up/Party
|
113
|
Ekma
|
Manoranjan Singh (JDU)
|
Srikant Yadav (RJD)
|
114
|
Manjhi
|
Randhir Kumar Singh (JDU)
|
Satyendra Yadav (CPIM)
|
115
|
Baniapur
|
Kedar Nath Singh (BJP)
|
Chandni Devi (RJD)
|
116
|
Taraiya
|
Janak Singh (BJP)
|
Shailendra Pratap (RJD)
|
117
|
Marhaura
|
Jitendra Kumar Ray (RJD)
|
Naveen Kumar Singh (Jan Suraaj)
|
118
|
Chapra
|
Chhoti Kumari (BJP)
|
Shatrughan Yadav (RJD)
|
119
|
Garkha
|
Surendra Ram (RJD)
|
Simant Mrinal (LJP-RV)
|
120
|
Amnour
|
Krishan Kumar Mantoo (BJP)
|
Sunil Kumar (RJD)
|
121
|
Parsa
|
Karishma (BJP)
|
Chhote Lal Rai (JDU)
|
122
|
Sonepur
|
Vinay Kumar Singh (BJP)
|
Ramanuj Prasad (RJD)
