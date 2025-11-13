What happened in Bhagalpur and Banka districts of Bihar in 2020? Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj and Nathnagar are the seven seats in the Bhagalpur district, while Amarpur, Dhoraiya, Banka, Katoria and Belhar are part of the Banka district.

Patna:

The much-anticipated results of the Bihar Elections will be declared on Friday, November 14, with the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan fighting tooth and nail to get into power in the state.

All 243 seats were contested in the two phases on November 6 and 11. The state saw record voter turnout as voters thronged to their polling booths to choose their preferred candidates and parties.

India TV-Matrize Exit Poll: NDA Set to Retain Power in Bihar

The India TV-Matrize Exit Poll has predicted a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, with the coalition likely to secure a commanding win over the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). The poll suggests that the NDA is on track to win between 147 and 167 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, well beyond the 122-seat majority mark.

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and various smaller parties such as the Left, is expected to secure only 70 to 90 seats, according to the exit poll projections.

Meanwhile, there will be eyes on the district-wise results, and there are some key districts part of the elections. There are 38 districts part of the Bihar Polls. Let's see how the performances of the parties were in the Bhagalpur and Banka districts.

Seven seats - Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj and Nathnagar - are part of the Bhagalpur district. Here is what happened in the seven seats in the Bihar Assembly Polls 2020.

Constituency No. Constituency Name Winner (Party) Runner-up (Party) Margin of Votes 152 Bihpur Kumar Shailendra (BJP) Shailesh Kumar (RJD) 6,129 (4.08%) 153 Gopalpur Narendra Kumar Niraj (JDU) Shailesh Kumar (RJD) 24,461 (15.02%) 154 Pirpainti Lalan Kumar (BJP) Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD) 27,019 (13.62%) 155 Kahalgaon Pawan Kumar Yadav (BJP) Shubhanand Mukesh (INC) 42,893 (20.88%) 156 Bhagalpur Ajit Sharma (INC) Rohit Pandey (BJP) 1,113 (0.69%) 157 Sultanganj Lalit Narayan Mandal (JDU) Lalan Kumar (INC) 11,565 (6.76%) 158 Nathnagar Ali Ashraf Siddiqui (RJD) Lakshmi Kant Mandal (JDU) 7,756 (3.98%)

Five Assembly seats - Amarpur, Dhoraiya, Banka, Katoria and Belhar - are part of the Banka district. Here is what happened in the district in the Assembly election 2020.