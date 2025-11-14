Who is leading/trailing in West Champaran and East Champaran districts of Bihar in 2025? Bihar Election Results 2025: Amid counting of votes, take a closer look at two key districts -- West Champaran and East Champaran -- and the leading and trailing candidates, as per the updates from the Election Commission.

Patna: Amid tight security, the polling in Bihar was conducted in two phases on November 6 (121 constituencies) and November 11 (122 constituencies).The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress is in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar. West Champaran district Constituency No Constituency name Leading candidate Party 1 Valmiki Nagar 2 Ramnagar 3 Narkatiaganj 4 Bagaha 5 Lauriya 6 Nautan 7 Chanpatia 8 Bettiah 9 Sikta East Champaran district Constituency No Constituency Name Leading candidate Party 10 Raxaul 11 Sugauli 12 Narkatiya 13 Harsidhi 14 Govindganj 15 Kesaria 16 Kalyanpur 17 Pipra 18 Madhuban 19 Motihari 20 Chiraia 21 Dhaka