Was Mukesh Sahani able to make an impact on Bihar election results? What do numbers reveal?

New Delhi:

As the dust settles on the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, one thing is unmistakably clear: the NDA swept the state, the Mahagathbandhan stumbled, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)… well, it tripped over its own shoelaces trying to make an impact.

VIP's dream run turns into a reality check

Mukesh Sahani—popularly known as the "Son of Mallah"—entered the 2025 elections with the INDIA bloc’s grand promise of naming him Deputy Chief Minister if the alliance came to power.

Instead, VIP couldn’t open its account, prompting Sahani to remark, “One day, the public will open our account.” But this wasn’t that day. Not even close.

The numbers paint a blunt picture

VIP contested 12 seats, finished second on a few, and won exactly zero.

Second place brings applause in school sports, not in elections.

Among the "almosts":

Arpana Kumari (Bihpur): 61,433 votes, 2nd place

Saurabh Kumar Agarwal (Katihar): 78,101 votes, 2nd place

Varun Vijay (Kesariya): 61,852 votes, 2nd place

Bhogendra Sahani (Aurai): 46,879 votes, 2nd place

Rakesh Kumar (Baruraj): 67,827 votes, 2nd place

A respectable fight—but political silver medals still count as losses.

Why didn't Sahani's boat sail?

1. Women voters went all-in for NDA

Sahani himself admitted that the NDA's direct cash assistance to women, especially under schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, overshadowed the INDIA bloc's messaging.

"Our mothers and sisters believed the money would change their lives," he said—and clearly, they voted accordingly.

2. Seat-sharing delays and weak groundwork

Late candidate announcements left VIP aspirants little time for groundwork. Many couldn't build strong booth-level networks in time.

3. Deputy CM aspirations overshadowed real issues

Sahani's campaign showcased his projected Deputy CM role more than the party’s local agenda. Voters, however, seemed more interested in stability, welfare schemes, and price relief.

NDA's dominance: A landslide that rewrote Bihar politics

While VIP was struggling to stay afloat, the NDA stormed to power with a thundering majority, securing over 200 of the 243 seats—a political avalanche few predicted. The BJP emerged as the largest party, followed by a resurgent JDU, marking a milestone moment for Nitish Kumar.

Women voters, non-Yadav OBCs, EBCs, and large Dalit segments rallied behind the coalition, delivering a mandate so emphatic that it has set the tone for upcoming political battles in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu as well.

So, did Mukesh Sahani make an impact?

In one line: Not this time. The numbers show he didn't dent the NDA, didn't lift the INDIA bloc, and couldn't consolidate his traditional Nishad base.

Sahani remains hopeful and says VIP will "return to the people" and rebuild. But for now, the verdict is firm: VIP stayed in the shallow waters, while the NDA sailed straight into a historic victory.