Main accused in Vikassheel Insaan Party chief father's murder case arrested, informs Bihar police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel and locals near the residence of Jitan Sahani, father of former minister Mukesh Sahani, after he was found dead, at Ghanshyampur in Darbhanga district.

The Bihar Police on Wednesday informed that the main accused in the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father's murder case has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Kazim Ansari.

Jitan Sahani was killed in a dispute over money transactions. The main accused accepted his involvement in the above incident, police informed.

The incident was solved with the joint efforts of SIT formed under the direction of Bihar Police Headquarters, the Special Security Team (STF) formed under the leadership of skilled officers, FSL team for scientific evidence collection and District Police Darbhanga, the Bihar Police informed.

Earlier, the Bihar Police detained four persons for questioning in connection with its probe into the murder of Jitan Sahni.

A statement issued by Darbhanga Police said, "Analysis of the CCTV footage has revealed that these four persons entered the house of Jitan Sahni around 10.30 pm on July 15 and stayed there for half an hour."

Former state minister Mukesh Sahni's 70-year-old father was found stabbed to death at his home in Darbhanga district on July 16.

"Investigators are analysing call detail records of all the four detained persons, their history and also the purpose of visiting the victim's house on Monday night. Other information about the detained persons is also being collected from the villagers," the statement added.

Preliminary investigation and examination of the detained persons have revealed that two of them had previously borrowed money at interest from the deceased, it said.

"It has also been found that these two persons had been involved in a heated argument with the deceased two days before the latter's murder. It has also been found that these two people had threatened the victim to teach him a lesson following the heated argument," the statement added.

"One of the detained persons is believed to have pledged his motorcycle as collateral for a loan from the victim," it said. The case is being investigated from all angles, it added.

All crucial evidence collected from the spot is being forensically examined, a senior police officer said, adding investigators are also trying to recover 'weapon of offence'. Jitan Sahni's last rites were performed on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Mukesh Sahani father murder case: Police reveals alleged motive, accused seen in CCTV footage | Watch