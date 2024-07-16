Mukesh Sahani's father murder case: Police reveals alleged motive, accused seen in CCTV footage | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Darbhanga Police reveals alleged motive behind the murder of Mukesh Sahani's father

After the shocking murder of Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani in Bihar's Darbhanga district, the police on Tuesday made revelations related to the case. In a press release issued by SSP Dharbhanga, it was stated that the police went through the CCTV footage and found four people entering Jitan Sahani's house. After some time, the suspects left the house.

The police identified the suspects and detained them. Darbhanga police questioned these suspects and started an investigation regarding their cell phone details, criminal history, relations with the deceased and the reason for their visit to the house late in the night.

Murder likely due to money lending

According to the police, two of them had borrowed money from the deceased on interest and one of these suspects had kept his motorcycle with the deceased as security for the loan. These people had visited Sahani at night to talk about releasing it. The deceased had also had an altercation with two of these people two days ago in which he had threatened to teach both the suspects a lesson, the release said.

Notably, Jitan Sahani was found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district. Jitan Sahani's body with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in the Biraul area on Tuesday morning.

After receiving the information, a team of senior police officials reached the site and started an investigation. The FSL team was also sent to the crime scene. Meanwhile, an SIT under Darbhanga (Rural) SP Kamya Misra was also constituted to probe the murder. She had said that the police were analysing the footage and looking for fingerprints.

