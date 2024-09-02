Union Minister Chirag Paswan's car challaned in Bihar | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Automatic Challan System: Union Minister Chirag Paswan's car was issued an automatic challan at a toll plaza in Bihar. The incident caused a stir in the transport department. However, as per the RTO clarified any vehicle found speeding or with document deficiencies will be automatically fined.

Why was the challan issued?

The reason for the automatic challan issued to the Union Minister's vehicle on a Bihar National Highway has not been officially disclosed. However, reports suggest that the challan was issued due to overspeeding at a toll plaza.

Chirag Paswan was traveling from Patna to Champaran when an automatic fine was imposed on his vehicle at a toll plaza along the way. However, his team claims that the fine is unrelated to Chirag Paswan.

E-detection system

The Bihar government has implemented an e-detection system across the state, installing CCTV cameras at all toll plazas for automatic challan. The Bihar Transport Department implemented an automatic E-Detection System for enforcing traffic rules and issuing fines, effective from August 18. This system utilises advanced cameras installed on various national highways to capture the number plates of passing vehicles. If a vehicle fails to meet fitness, pollution, and insurance requirements or is caught speeding, an automatic challan is issued and sent directly to the vehicle owner's registered mobile number.

