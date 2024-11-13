Two died, thirteen fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at Patna shelter home

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least two people lost their lives, while 13 others fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna. According to the information released, the incident occurred early last week but was reported to the media on Wednesday.

About the incident

Providing details, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh informed the media that the incident took place at the home for differently-abled women, Asha Grih, located in Patel Nagar within the Shastri Nagar police station area.

He stated that between November 7 and November 11, several residents of the state-run shelter home reportedly fell ill after consuming food, resulting in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl.

"The duo were taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital. While one died on November 7, the other passed away on November 10. Thirteen more residents of the shelter home fell ill between November 7 and November 11 and were admitted to PMCH. Three inmates have been discharged, while eight are still undergoing treatment at the hospital," Singh said.

"The exact cause of the incident is not yet known," he added.

'High-level inquiry ordered'

In the aftermath, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh informed that a high-level inquiry has been ordered. A five-member team, headed by an additional district magistrate, has been formed to investigate the incident.

"The team will soon submit its report. Strict action will be taken against all those found guilty," the DM added.

(With inputs from PTI)