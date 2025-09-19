Tikari Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Tikari Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Anil Kumar won the Tikari seat with a margin of 2,630 votes (1.42%).

Patna:

The Tikari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 231 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Tikari Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Anil Kumar of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won the seat by defeating Sumant Kumar of the Congress with a margin of 2,630 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Abhay Kumar Sinha won from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 79,111 votes by defeating Sushil Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tikari Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Tikari Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,10,262 voters in the Tikari constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,62,352 were male and 1,47,896 were female voters. 14 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,850 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tikari in 2020 was 1,664 (1,601 men and 63 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Tikari constituency was 2,81,397. Out of this, 1,48,234 voters were male, 1,33,157 were female, and six belonged to a third gender. There were 875 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tikari in 2015 was 725 (603 men and 122 women).

Tikari Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Tikari constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Tikari Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Tikari along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Tikari Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Tikari.

Tikari Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Anil Kumar won the Tikari seat with a margin of 2,630 votes (1.42%). He polled 70,359 votes with a vote share of 37.69%. He defeated Congress candidate Sumant Kumar, who got 67,729 votes (36.28%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Kamlesh Sharma stood third with 16,385 votes (8.78%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Abhay Kumar Sinha won the Tikari seat with a margin of 31,813 votes (19.73%). He polled 86,975 votes with a vote share of 51.52%. Hindustani Awam Morcha's (Secular) Anil Kumar got 55,162 votes (32.68%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 7,604 votes (4.50%).

Tikari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Anil Kumar (Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular)

2015: Abhay Kumar Sinha (Janata Dal United)

2010: Anil Kumar (Janata Dal United)

Tikari Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tikari Assembly constituency was 1,86,928 or 60.25 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,68,834 or 60.00 per cent.