Bihar: Three killed, eight injured in road crash in Bihta, CM Nitish Kumar extends condolences

In a tragic incident, at least three people died and eight others suffered injuries after an autorickshaw they were traveling in collided head-on with a speeding truck in the state's Bihta town. According to the information released, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the Vishnupura area, wherein the auto aboard with the passengers, including the deceased, hit a speeding truck.

The police stated that while three of the children among the list of passengers died in the road accident, eight others suffered injuries and are presently admitted to the hospital.

"While three children died on the spot, eight people, including the driver of the autorickshaw, were injured. Immediately after the accident, the truck driver fled the spot," Station House Officer (SHO) of Bihta police station Raj Kumar Pandey said.

"The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination. The injured people are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. They are out of danger," he added.

Significantly, in the aftermath of the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths. According to the statement issued by his office, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities to ensure proper medical facilities should be extended to the injured.

"It is sad that 3 children died in a road accident in Vishunpura of Bihta in Patna district. I have instructed for proper treatment of the injured in this accident, and I wish for their speedy recovery," the Chief Minister said.

"I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain in this hour of grief," he remarked.

