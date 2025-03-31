Bihar: Tensions flare in Darbhanga as clash between two communities leads to stone pelting, six arrested As per the police, the incident took place at Kewatgama Pachiyari village under the jurisdiction of Kusheshwar Asthan police station when a group of people were returning after a religious gathering on Sunday evening.

A clash reportedly broke out between members of two communities in Bihar's Darbhanga district, which resulted in a stone-pelting incident. As per officials, tThe confrontation occurred at Kewatgama Pachiyari villages under the limits of Kusheshwar Asthan police station.

According to authorities, the altercation began when a group of individuals was returning from a religious gathering. The situation escalated quickly, leading to a brief exchange of stone-pelting between the two groups, officials said. Alok, Superintendent of Police (Rural-Darbhanga), said that the situation was immediately brought under control, and no injuries were reported. Police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the incident, he said, adding that a case has been registered against 45 people.

"The incident took place when people belonging to another community started pelting stones from rooftops at people returning from the Kalash Shobha Yatra. It is reported that a minor scuffle also took place. The incident was reportedly triggered by a rumour that a hen was beaten with sticks. Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. No one sustained any injury in the incident," the SP told news agency PTI.

The SP further added that the incident was recorded by the area Chowkidar. "We have identified the troublemakers from both sides. A case has been registered against 45 people and six people have been arrested. Now, the situation is completely under control... Additional forces have been deployed in the area...The situation is being closely monitored by senior officials to ensure communal harmony in the area," he added.

Chaos at Congress yatra in Bihar's Araria

In a separate incident, the 'Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra' (stop migration give jobs) of the Congress turned chaotic in Bihar's Araria district when private security guards of AICC in charge of NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar allegedly pushed party workers when they tried to get close to him to take selfies. According to party workers, when the yatra reached near the SSB campus on Sunday, party workers were jostling with each other to come closer to Kanhaiya Kumar and take selfies with him. However, private security guards of Kanhaiya Kumar objected to it and they allegedly pushed some workers. It led to an alleged brawl between party workers and the private security guards.

Kumar who was leading the yatra, left it midway.

