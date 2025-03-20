Bihar: One dead, another injured as clash breaks out between two nephews of Nityanand Rai Union Minister Nityanand Rai's first nephew was killed in the firing in Jagatpur under Parvatta police station area of ​​Navgachia district. And the second nephew is injured whose condition is said to be critical. He is undergoing treatment at Bhagalpur hospital.

Bhagalpur: At least one person died and another injured in violent clash between two nephews of Union Minister Nityanand Rai in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Thursday.

The first nephew was killed in the firing in Jagatpur under Parvatta police station area of ​​Navgachia district. And the second nephew is injured whose condition is said to be critical. He is undergoing treatment at Bhagalpur hospital. Soon after receiving information about the incident, all the top officials of the district rushed to the nursing home of Dr NK Yadav. The case is being investigated.

Giving details about the incident, Naugachhia SP Prerna Kumar says, "We got information that two brothers shot each other in Jagatpur village around 7.30 am today. In the incident, one brother was injured and one died in hospital. Post-mortem of the deceased man is being done. Prima facie, it appears to have been a fight over a water tap, which escalated so much that they shot at each other. The two men have been identified as Vishwajeet and Jayjeet. Prompt action has been taken, and statements are being recorded. We have information (that the two men are relatives of a Union minister)."

Regarding the violent incident, it is said that there was a dispute between Jagjit Yadav and Vikal Yadav, both residents of Jagatpur. As the dispute escalated, one brother fired at the other brother. After being shot, the injured brother snatched the gun and opened fire at the other brother.

Both the injured brothers were immediately brought to Bhagalpur hospital where Vikal Yadav was declared dead and Jaijit's condition is said to be critical by the doctors.

Currently, the police are investigating the incident so that the exact cause of the incident can be ascertained.



Giving details, Parvatta police station in-charge Shambhu Kumar said that there was a dispute between the two brothers over water. During this, the two brothers fired at each other, in which one brother died, while the other brother is undergoing treatment.

In this violent clash between the two brothers, his mother, who came to save him, was also shot in the hand. Mother's treatment is also going on at Dr AK Yadav's place as well.