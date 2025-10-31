Tejashwi Yadav hits out at EC on Mokama violence: 'How 40-vehicle convoy go about with weapons?' On Mokama violence, Tejashwi Yadav asked what action has been taken so far and what the EC is doing on this?

Patna:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday strongly reacted to Mokama violence and killing of a Jan Suraaj worker and said there should be no place for violence in a democracy. “We are surprised how can a 40-vehicle convoy go about with weapons? What is EC doing? What is the administration doing? What action has been taken so far?...Who is protecting goons?..."he said.

Jan Suraaj Party supporter found dead in Mokama

Amid heightened political campaign in Bihar polls, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday, police said.

Locals, however, claimed that the Jan Suraaj activist was shot dead during a clash between supporters of two parties. "Police received information that a supporter of a candidate died during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, as the body has not been handed over to the police," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

Dular Chand Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, another officer said.

"Whether he succumbed to bullet injuries or it was an accidental death can only be known when the police get the body," the SSP said.

Clash breaks out during poll campaign in Mokama

According to locals, the clash broke out between supporters of two candidates during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area.

"Allegations are being levelled that the deceased was shot dead by supporters of his opponent's party," said the SSP, adding that the matter will be investigated from all angles.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Tejashwi asks how are people roaming free with guns during campaign

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked, "How are people roaming free with guns during the campaign when the model code of conduct has already been imposed?"

He also said, "The murder of Dular Chand Yadav is a matter of serious concern. The incident puts a question mark on the law and order situation in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must see all these. He always talks about the NDA rule in Bihar. What 'raj' should it be called?".

The Jan Suraaj Party claimed that the biggest irony is that "all this was done at the behest of those who call themselves supporters of good governance and seek votes in the name of opposing jungle raj".

