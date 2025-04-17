Will Tejashwi Yadav be named Bihar CM candidate? INDIA bloc likely to decide in key meet today From the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, along with MPs Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, will be attending the meeting in Patna.

Patna:

Preparations for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are underway. Notably, a key meeting of the INDIA alliance parties is set to take place in Patna, where they may formally declare Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the Grand Alliance. The meeting of the Grand Alliance will be held at the RJD office today at 1 pm.

From the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, along with MPs Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav, will be attending the meeting. The Congress will be represented by Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru and State Congress President Rajesh Ram. Prominent leaders from the state units of CPI(ML), CPI, and CPI(M) will represent the Left parties. Additionally, VIP Mukesh Sahni and national spokesperson Devjyoti will also participate in the discussions.

According to sources, the alliance may reach an agreement to project Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial face for the upcoming elections.

End of Current Term and Poll Preparations

The term of the Nitish Kumar-led government is set to expire on November 22, 2025. As a result, the Election Commission must conduct and conclude the assembly polls before this date. In anticipation, the Commission has already begun training staff who will work at the booth level. Political parties, too, have launched their respective campaigns and strategies.

The ruling NDA alliance is expected to contest the elections with Nitish Kumar as its face once again. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has confirmed that Nitish will continue to lead the NDA in Bihar. However, the opposition continues to raise concerns over Nitish's health, sparking speculation that—similar to the post-election developments in Maharashtra—the BJP may eye the chief ministerial post after the results.

2020 Elections Were Held in Three Phases

In the last Assembly elections held in 2020, voting was conducted in three phases across Bihar’s 243 constituencies. The first phase saw polling on 71 seats on October 28, followed by 94 seats on November 3 in the second phase, and 78 seats in the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes took place on November 10.

2020 Election Results

The 2020 election results saw the RJD emerge as the largest party with 75 seats. The BJP followed closely with 74, while the JDU secured 49 seats. With the majority mark set at 122, the NDA successfully formed the government. However, political dynamics shifted later as Nitish Kumar briefly allied with the RJD, before returning to the BJP-led NDA. He now asserts that his alliance with the BJP is final and enduring.

Other notable outcomes included AIMIM winning five seats, Congress securing 19, and the Left parties taking 16. These past results are expected to significantly influence the seat-sharing arrangements and strategies in the upcoming elections.