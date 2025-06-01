Tej Pratap writes message to parents Lalu-Rabri after expulsion from RJD, hints at betrayal within party Tej Pratap Yadav, recently expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal by his father and party chief Lalu Yadav, has written an emotional message to his parents on social media. In the post, he expressed unconditional love and loyalty to them, and also subtly accused internal party members of betrayal.

Patna:

Days after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav has written an emotional note addressed to his “mummy-papa,” expressing love, loyalty, and a veiled warning against internal betrayal. The message, posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), is being seen as a direct reaction to the ongoing political turmoil and his dramatic ouster from the party.

In his post, Tej Pratap indirectly pointed fingers at people he referred to as “greedy traitors like Jaichand,” believed to be insiders who allegedly conspired against him. He wrote, “All I want is your love and trust.”

Tej Pratap posted on X: “My dearest mummy and papa… my entire world revolves around you both. You are greater than God to me, and your every word is like a divine command. If you are with me, I have everything. All I seek is your trust and love, nothing more. Papa, had it not been for you, this party wouldn’t have existed—nor would there be some greedy people, like Jaichand, who now do politics with me. I just want both of you to stay healthy and happy always.”

Why was Tej Pratap expelled from RJD?

The dramatic fallout came after a controversial social media post from Tej Pratap’s Facebook account showed a photo of him with a woman named Anushka Yadav claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years. The post led to a flurry of speculation and internal embarrassment for the party. Lalu Prasad Yadav responded by expelling Tej Pratap from the party for six years.

Tej Pratap later claimed his Facebook account had been hacked and that the image was fake, created using artificial intelligence as part of a campaign to defame him. The controversy has triggered political ripples in Bihar, with the post and his message to his parents seen as a sign of continued tension within the RJD’s first family.