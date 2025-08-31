Suryagarha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Suryagarha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, along with the Jamalpur, Munger, and Lakhisarai assembly segments.

Patna:

Suryagarha Assembly constituency, located in Lakhisarai district, is one of Bihar's 243 legislative assembly constituencies and plays a crucial role in the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has been a key battleground for local and regional political forces, with significant influence from national parties such as Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Over the years, the constituency has witnessed a highly competitive political environment, with candidates from various political backgrounds vying for the support of the electorate, making it an important seat in Bihar's evolving political landscape.

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, Prahlad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged victorious from the Suryagarha Assembly constituency, defeating Ramanand Mandal of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) by a margin of 9,589 votes. Suryagarha falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, which saw a significant political shift in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this election, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lallan Singh, of the Janata Dal (United) secured the Munger Lok Sabha seat, winning by a margin of 80,870 votes, and defeating Kumari Anita of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Suryagarha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

Out of this, 1,73,476 voters were male, 1,44,040 were female, and one belonged to a third gender. There were 674 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Suryagarha in 2015 was 613 (585 men and 28 women).

Suryagarha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Suryagarha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Suryagarha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Suryagarha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Suryagarha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Prahlad Yadav won the seat with a margin of 30,030 votes (18.28%). He polled 82,490 votes with a vote share of 50.2%. BJP candidate Prem Ranjan Patel got 52,460 votes (31.92%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Pramod Sharma stood third with 6,539 votes (3.98%).

1952 – Rajeshwari Prasad Singh (Indian National Congress)

1957 – Karyanand Sharma (Communist Party of India)

1962 – Rajeshwari Prasad Singh (Indian National Congress)

1967 – Bhagwat Prasad Mehta (Praja Socialist Party)

1969 – Sunaina Sharma (Communist Party of India)

1972 – Sunaina Sharma (Communist Party of India)

1977 – Ramjee Prasad Mahto (Independent)

1980 – Ramjee Prasad Mahto (Independent)

1985 – Alakh Sharma (Indian National Congress)

1990 – Satish Kumar (Communist Party of India)

1995 – Prahlad Yadav (Independent)

2000 – Prahlad Yadav (Independent)

2005 – Prem Ranjan Patel (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010 – Prahlad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015 – Prahlad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Suryagarha Assembly constituency was 164,327, representing 100% of the valid votes. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bihar Assembly elections was 37,673,594, representing 99.94% of the votes cast.