17-year-old student preparing for competitive exams found dead in Patna hostel; probe on

Patna:

A 17-year-old girl, who was preparing for competitive examinations, was allegedly found dead in her hostel room in the Chitragupta Nagar police station area of Patna district in Bihar on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, the girl was a resident of Samastipur district and had recently cleared her intermediate examinations.

The police said that she had returned to the hostel around 10 days ago after going home in December.

ASP (Patna Sadar) Abhinav Kumar said the Patrakar Nagar police station was alerted around 9.30 am by hostel inmates who discovered the girl's body hanging from the ceiling of her room. The forensic team has examined the hostel room and taken all the evidence.

Police probing all angles

"Police got a call from this girls' hostel about the body of a girl, who was preparing for a competitive exam while living here, found hanging here. We are investigating all angles, including suicide. The FSL team has taken all the evidence. We can tell more only after the FSL report and postmortem," Kumar said.

Police have recovered the girl's ID card, mobile phone, and other materials, but no suicide note was found.

No evidence of a forced entry

Kumar said that the police are not able to conclude the preliminary investigation and can only give a clear view after the forensic report and postmortem. "We are not able to draw a conclusion based on this. Prima facie, we have not found evidence of a forced entry. We will be able to tell more after the FSL report," he said.

Kumar said the girl's family and hospital authorities have been informed. While her parents were yet to reach Patna, other relatives had arrived. "Family members have not raised any suspicion of foul play so far, but the case will be probed from all angles. An inquest is underway," he said.

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