Bihar: Three dead, four missing after boat capsizes in Samastipur; search operation on

Samastipur:

As many as three people have died and four others are still missing after a boat capsized in Samastipur district in Bihar on Thursday morning, officials said. The accident happened around 5.45 am when the group was returning from Sultanpur Diara in the Mohiuddinnagar block of the district.

The boat was carrying 14 passengers at the time.

Strong winds trigger incident

According to officials, strong winds caused the small boat to lose balance and overturn in the water. The vessel was a dinghy fitted with a motor, which had reportedly stopped working properly before the incident.

Patna district District Magistrate SM Thiyagarajan said that rescue teams from both Samastipur and Patna districts are working together to find the missing people.

Rescue operation underway

So far, three bodies have been recovered with the help of local divers, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Officials said search operations are still continuing.

Barh SDPO-1 Ram Krishna said the rescue teams are making efforts to locate the four people who are still unaccounted for. He added that the identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are continuing their search and rescue operation in the area.

Six dead after cruise boat capsizes in Bargi Dam reservoir

Earlier in April, a tragic incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district when a cruise boat carrying tourists capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir near Khamariya Island. The accident happened after the vessel was caught in a sudden and strong storm.

Officials said that at least six people lost their lives in the incident. Rescue teams managed to save 15 passengers from the water, while several went missing.

The boat had a total of 29 passengers on board, all of whom had been issued tickets for the cruise ride. The vessel overturned while sailing in the reservoir, which is formed by the Bargi Dam built on the Narmada River.

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