Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara visits Mahabodhi temple in Gaya | Watch

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara arrives at Mahabodhi temple

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake landed in Bihar earlier today and paid a visit to the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya. Upon his arrival, he was received by senior government officials at the Gaya Airport. BTMC Secretary Mahashweta Maharathi said that the President offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and visited the sacred Bodhi tree. After that, he visited the seven places associated with Lord Buddha located in the temple complex, followed by the ringing of Dharma bell in Sadhana Udyan.

After worshipping at Jayashree Mahabodhi Temple of Mahabodhi Society, the President visited the remains of Lord Buddha and his disciples. The Mahabodhi Temple, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site holds great importance for the followers of Buddhism. As per the website of Bihar Tourism, the temple is an ancient Buddhist temple in Bodh Gaya, marking the location where the Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment.

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake India visit

It is worth mentioning Sri Lankan President Dissanayake is on a state visit to India from December 15 to 17. It is his first overseas visit after being elected President in September 2024. As per the information shared by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, President Dissanayake met President Droupadi Murmu and held discussions with Prime Minister Modi on “bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest”.

President Dissanayake met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and assured him that he would not allow his country's territory to be used against India. “I assure the Indian government that Sri Lanka will not permit its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability," Dissanayake said, speaking to the media along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.