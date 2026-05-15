Spice trader shot dead during blackout mock drill in Bihar's Sultanganj, probe underway

Patna:

A shocking news on Friday emerged from Patna where a shoot-out was reported during the blackout in the state capital. Last night, criminals shot and killed a spice trader under the Sultanganj police station. The incident was reported when a blackout was carried on in Patna from 7:00 pm to 7:15 pm. During this time, miscreants shot and killed a spice trader named Pintu Kumar in Musallahpur Haat.

It should be noted that the blackout and mock drill were conducted in Patna on the instructions of the Central and state governments. The police have sent the body to PMCH for a post-mortem examination. Patna's City SP (East), Parichay Kumar, arrived at the crime scene and has initiated an investigation into all aspects of the incident.

What exactly happened during blackout period?

Soon after the shooting incident, locals in the market immediately rushed Pintu Kumar to Patna Medical College Hospital, but doctors declared him dead. It is reported that the bike riders arrived at Pintu Kumar's shop in the market and during the blackout period, they opened fire before fleeing the scene. A bullet struck Pintu Kumar in the head, leaving him seriously injured and falling to the ground.

What did the police say?

After receiving information about the incident, police from Sultanganj police station arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and began an investigation. The FSL team and dog squad collected evidence from the scene.

According to the police, the murder could be due to personal enmity, a business dispute, or some other motive. All angles are currently being investigated. Nearby CCTV cameras are also being scanned to identify the perpetrators. The police have currently sent the body to PMCH for post-mortem.

Patna City SP East Parichay Kumar arrived at the scene and began investigating all angles. City SP Parichay Kumar stated that a blackout was in effect from 7:00 pm to 7:15 am. During this time, criminals shot and killed the spice trader. All angles are being investigated.

(Report: Bittu Kumar)

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