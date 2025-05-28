Haryana to observe 15-minute blackout across 22 districts during civil defence mock drill on Thursday Haryana will conduct a 15-minute blackout on May 29, 2025, from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm as part of the civil defence exercise Operation Shield. The drill will be held across all 22 districts of the state and will simulate wartime scenarios like air raids and drone strikes.

Chandigarh:

In a major statewide emergency preparedness initiative, the Haryana government will conduct a civil defence mock drill — Operation Shield — across all 22 districts on Thursday, May 29. The exercise, supervised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will simulate critical wartime scenarios such as air raids and drone strikes, and test the state's civil response mechanisms.

The drill, scheduled between 5 pm and 9 pm, is part of a larger national push to strengthen civil defence capabilities amid rising tensions with Pakistan following India's recent counter-terror exercise — Operation Sindoor.

Haryana will also observe a 15-minute statewide blackout across all 22 districts on May 29 (Thursday). The blackout, scheduled from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm, is aimed at testing emergency preparedness protocols amid rising national security concerns. The state home department has issued formal instructions for the blackout, which will form a critical part of the larger simulation of wartime scenarios including air raids, drone strikes, and other high-alert incidents.

Operation Shield to assess Haryana’s readiness

The blackout will serve as a live readiness test for both civil and security establishments in Haryana. Local authorities have been directed to coordinate with emergency services, law enforcement, and civil defence volunteers to ensure smooth execution and public awareness during the exercise.

Part of national civil defence mobilisation

Haryana is among several states participating in the May 29 drills, alongside Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir — all states bordering Pakistan. Though not directly bordering Pakistan, Haryana’s proximity to conflict-sensitive regions and its strategic location adjoining the national capital make it a crucial participant in civil preparedness measures.

Earlier drills under Operation Abhyaas

This exercise follows Operation Abhyaas held earlier in May, which marked the first national-level civil defence mobilisation since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. That drill covered a range of scenarios, including aerial strikes, urban search and rescue operations, and public evacuation across multiple states.

Security and awareness go hand in hand

The Haryana government has urged citizens to cooperate with authorities during the blackout and remain indoors during the scheduled drill period. Public announcements and awareness campaigns have been launched to avoid panic and ensure smooth execution.

(Inputs from Puneet Pareenja)