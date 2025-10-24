SP releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls, includes Azam Khan and Dimple Yadav SP releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls: Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, MPs Rajeev Rai, Ikra Hasan, Priya Saroj among 20 others have been named on the list.

Patna:

Ahead of the Bihar elections, Samajwadi Party on Friday released the list of star campaigners to campaign for INDI alliance candidates. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, MPs Rajeev Rai, Ikra Hasan, Priya Saroj among 20 others have been named on the list.

These party veterans who will enhance the Mahagathbandhan (Congress-RJD-Left)’s public outreach in Bihar. These star campaigners of the Samajwadi Party are set to hit the ground soon, galvanising and mobilising public support for the candidates of the grand alliance.

Check full list of star campaigners

(Image Source : REPORTER )Check full list of SP star campaigners for Bihar polls.

The other leaders who will empower the SP’s election campaign in Bihar include Kiranmay Nanda, Afzal Ansari, Awadesh Prasad, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Naresh Uttam Patel, Rama Shankar Vidyarthi, Lalji Varma, Chotelal Kharwaar, Sanatan Pandey, Pappu Nishad, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Om Prakash Singh, Kashi Yadav and Dharmendra Solanki.

Keeping Azam Khan as the party’s popular campaigner in Bihar is most probably aimed at wooing the support of minorities, as he remains one of the most influential leaders of the Muslim community.

Notably, two senior-most party leaders and uncles of Akhilesh Yadav such as Ramgopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav are conspicuously missing in the list.