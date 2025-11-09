Video: Smriti Irani enjoys 'golgappas' in Patna after intense election campaigning of Phase 2 During their campaign for Bihar Election 2025, BJP leader Smriti Irani, BJP MP Anil Baluni, and other party leaders took a refreshing break by stopping at a local street food stall in Patna. Group enjoyed indulging in golgappas, adding a casual and relatable moment to their intense poll campaign.

Patna:

Following a rigorous day of election campaigning at Patna’s R-Block Chowk, former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani took a refreshing break by relishing local street food, particularly 'golgappas' (a popular Indian snack). Accompanied by fellow party leaders such as BJP MP Anil Baluni, Irani’s casual moment at a street food stall provided a relatable and humanising glimpse amid the heated political activity surrounding the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

Political stance and women empowerment claims

During her campaign in Bihar, Smriti Irani highlighted the NDA government’s efforts in uplifting women from helplessness and fear and championed welfare schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjawala Yojana that have benefitted millions of women in the state. She expressed disappointment over the RJD’s appeal to the Election Commission to halt these welfare benefits, which she described as detrimental to women’s empowerment. Irani also remarked on the NDA’s successful passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, asserting that the women of Bihar are confident about the NDA returning to power, contrasting it with the ‘thug bandhan’ coalition.​

Nitish Kumar's son's political debut: Party ready to support

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decides to launch his son Nishant Kumar's political career after the Bihar polls, the entire party will accept the decision. Sanjay Jha emphasized that Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving CM who always calls the shots in the party, not acting as a mask for anyone. The decision on Nishant’s political debut depends both on Nitish’s call and Nishant’s interest. Jha expressed optimism that Nishant’s participation in the party would be welcomed by its members.

Bihar elections favour NDA amid scattered Opposition

Sanjay Jha described the Bihar assembly elections as "one-sided" in favor of the NDA, highlighting the ruling coalition's cohesion compared to the opposition's disarray. He underlined the NDA's progress in governance and the long tenure of Nitish Kumar as factors contributing to this dominance. The opposition was depicted as scattered throughout the election campaign, which worked to NDA's advantage.

No family tickets and criticism of Opposition

Jha clarified that Nitish Kumar has never given election tickets to family members and refrained from nepotism despite having a large family. He also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" allegations as baseless and fleeting. Addressing unemployment, Jha said it is a national issue but asserted that the Nitish government has made efforts to tackle it in Bihar. Voting in Bihar proceeded strongly in the first phase, with the second phase and counting scheduled subsequently