Sikti Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Sikti Assembly Election 2025: BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Mandal won the seat in 2020 by defeating Shatrughan Prasad Suman of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 13,610 votes.

Patna:

The Sikti Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 51 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sikti Assembly constituency comes under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Mandal won the seat by defeating Shatrughan Prasad Suman of the RJD. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh won from the Araria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 20,094 votes by defeating Shahnawaz of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sikti Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sikti Assembly constituency is a part of the Araria district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,88,031 voters in the Sikti constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,51,152 voters were male and 1,36,869 were female. There were 528 postal votes (232 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sikti was 41 (48 men and 04 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sikti Assembly constituency was 2,59,046. Out of this, 1,36,637 voters were male and 1,22,404 were female. There were 996 (909 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sikti was 31 (21 men and 10 women) in 2015.

Sikti Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sikti constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sikti Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sikti Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sikti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Mandal won the seat with a margin of 13,610 votes (7.68%). He received 84,128 votes with a vote share of 46.92%. He defeated RJD candidate Shatrughan Prasad Suman who got 70,518 votes (39.33%). Independent (IND) candidate Abhishek Anand stood third with 6,839 votes (3.81%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Mandal won the seat with a margin of 8,106 votes (5.02%). He was polled 76,995 votes with a vote share of 46.48%. JDU candidate Shatrughan Prasad Suman got 68,889 votes (41.59%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Bal Krishna Jha stood third with 4,725 votes (2.85%).

Sikti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Vijay Kumar Mandal (BJP)

2015: Vijay Kumar Mandal (BJP)

2010: Anandi Prasad Yadav (BJP)

Oct 2005: Murlidhar Mandal (JDU)

Feb 2005: Murlidhar Mandal(IND)

2000: Anandi Prasad Yadav (BJP)

1995: Rameshwar Yadav (Congress)

1990: Md Azimuddin (Janata Dal)

1985: Rameshwar Yadav (Congress)

1980: Shital Pd Gupta (Congress)

1977: Md Azim Uddin (IND)

Sikti Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sikti Assembly constituency was 1,76,973 or 62.35 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,61,604 or 63.99 per cent.