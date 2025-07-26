Shocking crime in Bihar: Woman home guard candidate gangraped after fainting during test in Gaya Gaya Police responded with prompt action by setting up a special investigation team led by senior officers. A forensic team was dispatched to gather crucial evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby locations played a key role in tracking down the accused.

Gaya:

In a horrifying incident from Bihar’s Gaya district, a woman participating in the Home Guard recruitment test was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving ambulance after fainting during the physical test. The incident took place on July 24 near Bodh Gaya. The victim, who collapsed during the recruitment race, was being transported to a hospital in an ambulance stationed at the venue. Shockingly, she alleged that the driver and the technician onboard sexually assaulted her en route.

Acting swiftly, Gaya Police formed a special investigation team under the supervision of senior officials. Forensic experts were called to collect evidence, while CCTV footage from the surrounding areas helped in identifying the culprits.

The accused- Vinay Kumar, the ambulance driver, and Ajit Kumar, the technician- were arrested within two hours of the report. An FIR has been filed, and the victim has undergone a medical examination.

Family feud turns bloody in Supaul

In a separate but equally disturbing incident from Supaul district, three members of a family, including a school principal, were shot by their relative during a property dispute. The accused, Chandan Kumar Ram, allegedly opened fire on his two elder brothers and a nephew in Ward 4 of Madhopur Panchayat under the Chhatapur police station area.

Those injured include Sunil Ram, 42, a headmaster at a government school, his brother Sushil Ram, 45, and nephew Guddu Ram. Sunil Ram sustained a critical gunshot wound to the abdomen and was initially treated at the Chhatapur CHC before being referred to a private hospital in Supaul.

The attacker was arrested, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full motive behind the shocking act of violence. Both cases have sent shockwaves across Bihar, raising serious questions about public safety, law enforcement, and the rising frequency of violent crimes in the region.