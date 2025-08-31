Sheikhpura Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Sheikhpura Assembly constituency in Bihar, part of Jamui Lok Sabha seat, is a General category seat with major parties like RJD, JD(U), BJP, and Congress, where Vijay Kumar (RJD) won in 2020, and voter turnout has been around 56%.

Patna:

Sheikhpura Assembly Constituency is one of the 243 legislative assembly constituencies in the state of Bihar. It falls under the Jamui (SC) Lok Sabha constituency and is located in Sheikhpura district. This is a General category seat, and one of the six assembly segments that make up the Jamui parliamentary constituency. The major political parties active in the region include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) [JDU], Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress.

In 2020, Vijay Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Randhir Kumar Soni of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 6,116 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Bharti won from the Jamui Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 112,482 votes by defeating Archana Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sheikhpura Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,56,789 registered voters in the Sheikhpura constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,33,965 were male voters and 1,22,824 were female voters. 0 individuals belonged to the third gender. A total of 1,079 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sheikhpura in 2020 was 336 (316 men and 20 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sheikhpura constituency was 2,28,545. Out of this, 1,21,612 voters were male, 1,06,924 were female, and 0 belonged to a third gender. There were 981 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sheikhpura in 2015 was 207 (198 men and 9 women).

Sheikhpura Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sheikhpura constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sheikhpura Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sheikhpura Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sheikhpura Assembly Constituency Past Winners

The Sheikhpura seat was won by Vijay Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 6,116 votes (approximately 4.3%). He polled 72,507 votes with a vote share of 50.5%. He defeated Janata Dal (United) (JDU) candidate Randhir Kumar Soni, who got 66,391 votes (46.3%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Kumar Yadav stood third with 2,870 votes (2%).

The Sheikhpura seat was won by Randhir Kumar Soni of the Janata Dal (United) [JDU] with a margin of 13,101 votes (approximately 11.7%). He polled 41,755 votes with a vote share of 36.5%. He defeated Hamid Ansari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S), who got 28,654 votes (25.1%). Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Naresh Saw stood third with 23,868 votes (20.9%).

2020: Vijay Kumar, RJD

2015: Randhir Kumar Soni, JD(U)

2010: Randhir Kumar Soni, JD(U)

Oct 2005: Sunila, INC

Feb 2005: Sunila, INC

2000: Sanjay Kumar Singh, INC

1995: Rajo Singh, INC

1990: Rajo Singh, INC

1985: Rajo Singh, IND

1980: Rajo Singh, INC(I)

1977: Rajo Singh, INC

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sheikhpura Assembly constituency was 1,41,485 or 56.28%. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,14,338 (calculated from total votes polled on EVM and postal votes) or approximately 55.61%.