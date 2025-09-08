Sarairanjan Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Sarairanjan Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary won this seat, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Arbind Kumar Sahni with a margin of 3,642 votes.

Patna:

The Sarairanjan Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 136 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It comes under Bihar's Samastipur district and is a part of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary won this seat, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Arbind Kumar Sahni with a margin of 3,642 votes.

Sarairanjan Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

During the 2020 Bihar polls, there were 1,71,182 voters - 83,601 male and 87,042 female - in this constituency, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the 2015 Bihar polls, there were 1,52,290 - 73,897 male, 78,353 female and 40 postal - voters in here.

Sarairanjan Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Sarairanjan constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sarairanjan Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sarairanjan Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sarairanjan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

During the 2020 Bihar elections, JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary won this seat, receiving 72,666 (42.48 per cent) votes. He defeated RJD leader Arbind Kumar Sahni, who received 69,042 (40.36 per cent) votes. At third place, LJP leader Abhash Kumar Jha received 11,224 (6.56 per cent) votes.

In the 2015 Bihar polls, JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary won this seat, receiving 81,055 (53.23 per cent) votes. He defeated BJP leader Ranjeet Nirguni, who received 47,011 (30.87 per cent) votes. At third place, None of the Above (NOTA) got 7,294 (4.79 per cent) votes.

2020: Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U)

2015: Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U)

2010: Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U)

2005: Ramchandra Singh Nishad (RJD)

2000: Ram Ashray Sahni (RJD)

1995: Ram Ashray Sahni (Janata Dal)

1990: Ramvilas Mishra (Janata Dal)

1985: Ramashray Ishwar (Congress)

1980: Ramvilas Mishra (Janata Party)

1977: Yashoda Nand Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Chandreshwar Prasad (Jana Sangh)

1969: Ramvilas Mishra (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Ramvilas Mishra (Samyukta Socialist Party)

Sarairanjan Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency was 1,71,050 or 60.86 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,52,273 or 59.32 per cent.