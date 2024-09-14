Bihar: Two schoolgirls killed, one critically injured in hit-and-run incident in Samastipur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Tragedy struck in Samastipur district on Saturday morning when a speeding pickup van hit three schoolgirls on National Highway 28. The accident, which occurred near Fatehpur village in the Musrigharari police station area, resulted in the deaths of two girls and left a third with serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Swati Priya, 11, and Kritika Kumari, 10. Police reported that the girls were crossing the highway on their way to school when they were struck by the van.

About the incident

Musrigharari Police Station SHO Faizul Ansari, speaking over the details of the incident, informed, "Witnesses reported that the accident happened as the girls were crossing NH 28 near Fatehpur village. The pickup van was travelling at high speed when it hit them."

"The impact of the collision was so strong that Swati Priya and Kritika Kumari lost their lives at the spot only. While the third girl, who suffered significant injuries, was taken to a nearby government hospital. Her condition is now stable," he added.

Investigation underway

Meanwhile, the police informed that the investigation to nab the driver of the pickup van, who fled the scene immediately following the accident, had been launched. They added, a search is being conducted to apprehend him.

Locals demand immediate action against perpetrator

Moreover, in response to the accident, local residents earlier had blocked traffic on NH 28, demanding immediate action against the driver. However, the protesting crowd was dispersed following the assurances from the authorities that the accused would be nabbed soon and will be punished according to the law.



