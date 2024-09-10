Stones pelted at new Vande Bharat Express train in Bihar's Gaya, window glasses broken

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV There were no passengers on this Vande Bharat train.

Another incident of stone pelting at a new Vande Bharat Express train was reported in Bihar on Tuesday. Notably, the stones were pelted at the train which was all set to be launched by PM Modi on September 15

In the incident, the window glass of seat number 4 of the second coach next to the engine of the Vande Bharat train was broken. There were no passengers on this Vande Bharat train.

This Vande Bharat train was all set to be launched from Tata Nagar Jamshedpur to Patna. The incident was reported when the train was on its trial run on Tuesday

Similar incidents of stone pelting were reported in Bihar in the past as well. Stoned were pelted at New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Katihar district on January 21, 2023.

The incident was reported between Dalkola and Telta railway stations of Katihar Rail division falling under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)