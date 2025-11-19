Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha to continue as Bihar deputy chief ministers Bihar government formation: Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will continue as Bihar deputy chief ministers as it was decided during the BJP legislature party meeting in Patna. These two leaders will take oath as Dy CMs on Thursday.

Patna:

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will continue as Bihar deputy chief ministers. This was decided during the BJP legislature party meeting in Patna. These two leaders will take oath as Dy CMs on Thursday. UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Samrat Choudhary has been named BJP legislature party leader in Bihar at meeting of newly elected MLAs.

Vijay Sinha expresses gratitude to PM Modi, HM Shah

After being elected as deputy leader of the BJP legislature party, Vijay Sinha says, "I express gratitude towards the PM, Union HM and the party's National president."

Soon after the announcement, BJP's central observers for Bihar elections congratulated Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha for being elected as leader and deputy leader of the BJP legislature party.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of the Janata Dal United (JDU) legislature party. The decision was taken during a meeting of party legislators in Patna. The development comes just a day ahead of oath taking ceremony in Patna where Nitish Kumar will take oath as chief minister.

Nitish Kumar to be elected as leader of NDA in Bihar

Later in the day, Kumar is also set to be elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar, ahead of the formation of the new government under his leadership in the state on November 20, a party leader told the media. Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening, requesting him to initiate the process for the formation of the new government, the JD(U) leader added.

Earlier, JD(U) working national president Sanjay Jha said, "Nitish Kumar will be first elected as leader of our legislature party on Wednesday. After that, he will be elected as NDA leader by the newly elected MLAs of all alliance partners."

Nitish Kumar to meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan today

Nitish Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening, requesting him to initiate the process for the formation of the new government, JD(U) working national president Sanjay Jha said.

He will also tender his resignation to the governor as the head of the outgoing government, another JD(U) leader said.

Kumar will also submit a letter of support from all NDA constituents to the governor for the formation of the new government, he said and added that the current assembly will be dissolved on Wednesday.

PM Modi, HM Shah to attend oath-taking ceremony

Several ministers will also take the oath along with the CM on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several other union ministers and CMs of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the state capital and around Gandhi Maidan, officials said. The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

