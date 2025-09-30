Sakra Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Sakra Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Chodhary of the JDU won the seat by defeating Umesh Kumar Ram of the Congress with a margin of 1,537 votes.

Patna:

The Sakra constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 92 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general category seat and is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sakra Assembly constituency comes under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Chodhary of the JDU won the seat by defeating Umesh Kumar Ram of the Congress with a margin of 1,537 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Raj Bhushan Choudhary won from the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,34,927 votes by defeating Ajay Nishad of the Congress.

Sakra Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,64,916 voters in the Sakra constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,39,053 were male and 1,25,858 were female voters, while 5 belonged to the third gender. 671 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sakra in 2020 was 619 (591 men and 28 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sakra constituency was 2,41,844. Out of this, 1,28,486 voters were male and 1,13,356 were female, and 2 belonged to the third gender. There were 698 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sakra in 2015 was 774 (679 men and 95 women).

Sakra Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sakra constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sakra Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sakra Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sakra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, JDU candidate Ashok Kumar Chodhary won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Umesh Kumar Ram. He polled 67,265 votes. Umesh Kumar got 65,728 votes.

Sanjay Paswan of the LJP stood third by polling 13,528 votes with a 8.09% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Lal Babu Ram of the RJD won the seat. He polled 75,010 votes. Arjun Ram of the BJP got 61,998 votes and was the runner-up.

The winning margin was 13,012 votes or 8.58%.

2020:Ashok Kumar Chodhary (JDU)

2015:Lal babu Ram (RJD)

2010: Suresh Chanchal (JDU)

2005:Bilat Paswan (JDU)

2005: Bilat Paswan (JDU)

2000: Sital Ram (RJD)

1995: Kamal Paswan (Janata Dal)

1990: Kamal Paswan (Janata Dal)

1985: Shivnandan Paswan (Lokdal)

1980: Fakirchand Ram (Congress)

1977: Shivnandan Paswan (Janata Party)

Sakra Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sakra Assembly constituency was 1,62,730 or 63.09 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,51,715 or 64.72 per cent.