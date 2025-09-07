Rupauli Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Rupauli Assembly Election 2025: Janata Dal (United) candidate Bima Bharti won the seat by defeating Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Shankar Singh with a margin of 19,330 votes.

The Rupauli Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 60 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Rupauli Assembly constituency comes under the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, Janata Dal (United) candidate Bima Bharti won the seat by defeating Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Shankar Singh. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav won from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 23,847 votes by defeating Santosh Kumar of Janata Dal (United).

Rupauli Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Rupauli Assembly constituency is a part of the Purnea district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,07,030 voters in the Rupauli constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,58,879 voters were male and 1,48,139 were female. There were 698 postal votes (682 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rupauli was 228. (218 men and 10 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rupauli Assembly constituency was 2,93,303. Out of this, 1,52,294 voters were male and 1,40,996 were female. There were 865 (796 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rupauli was 110 (79 men and 31 women) in 2015.

Rupauli Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Rupauli constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rupauli Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rupauli Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Rupauli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Bima Bharti won the seat with a margin of 19,330 votes. (10.64%). He received 64,324 votes with a vote share of 34.52%. He defeated Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Shankar Singh who got 44,994 votes (24.25%). CPI candidate Vikash Chandra Mandal stood third with 41,963 votes (22.52%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Bima Bharti won the seat with a margin of 9,672 votes (5.41%). He was polled 50,945 votes with a vote share of 28.13%. BJP candidate Prem Prakash Mandal got 41,273 votes (22.79%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Shankar Singh stood third with 34,793 votes (19.21%).

2020: Bima Bharti (JDU)

2015: Bima Bharti (JDU)

2010: Bima Bharti (JDU)

Oct 2005: Bima Bharti (RJD)

Feb 2005: Shankar Singh (LJP)

2000: Bima Bharti (IND)

1995: Bal Kishor Mandal (CPI)

1990: Saryug Mandal (IND)

1985: Dinesh Kumar Singh (Congress)

1980: Dinesh Kumar Singh (Congress)

1977: Shaligram Singh Tomar (JNP)

Rupauli Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Rupauli Assembly constituency was 1,81,650 or 60.69 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,78,853 or 61.78 per cent.