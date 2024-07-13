Rupauli Assembly Bypoll 2024: Independent candidate Shankar Singh defeats JDU's Kaladhar Prasad Mandal

Follow us on Image Source : X Independent candidate Shankar Singh wins byelection in Bihar's Rupauli seat.

Rupauli Assembly Bypoll 2024: Independent candidate Shankar Singh has won the byelection in Bihar's Rupauli Assembly seat by defeating Janata Dal (United) Kaladhar Prasad Mandal. Shankar Singh registered victory by a margin of 8,246 votes. The winner secured a total of 68,070 votes while Mandal got 59,824 votes.

The voting was held on Wednesday, July 10 along with polling in 12 other Assembly constituencies across six states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

RJD's Bima Bharti was in the third position as she secured 30,619 votes. The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti, who had won the seat for JD(U) several times but quit the party recently to contest the Lok Sabha election on an RJD ticket.

Following her loss in the parliamentary election, she contested the bypoll as an RJD candidate.

Out of 13 Assembly seats, Congress has won four seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won three, leading on 1 seat while AAP won the Jalandhar West seat in Punjab. BJP has won two seats, DMK is leading on one seat whereas Independent candidate Shankar Singh won the Rupauli seat of Bihar.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand bypolls results: Congress secures major victories in Badrinath, Manglaur