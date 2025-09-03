Raxaul Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Raxaul Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pramod Kumar Sinha won the Raxaul constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Rambabu Prashad Yadav with a margin of 36,923 votes.

Patna:

The Raxaul Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 10 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Raxaul Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Pramod Kumar Sinha of the BJP won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Rambabu Prashad Yadav with a margin of 36,923 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Singh registered a win in the Raxaul constituency. In 2010, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Kumar Singh registered his victory from the seat.

Raxaul Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Raxaul Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,78,003 voters in the Raxaul constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91,763 voters were male and 85,465 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 775 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raxaul in 2020 was 359 (343 were men and 16 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Raxaul constituency was 1,62,747. Out of this, 87,111 voters were male and 74,860 were female. There were 776 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raxaul in 2015 was 82 (77 were men and 5 were women).

Raxaul Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Raxaul constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raxaul Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raxaul Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Raxaul Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar Sinha won the seat with a margin of 36,923 votes (21.11%). He polled 80,979 votes with a vote share of 45.6%. Sinha defeated Congress candidate Rambabu Prashad Yadav, who got 44,056 votes (24.81%). Independent candidate Suresh Kumar stood third with 28,593 votes (16.1%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 3,169 votes (1.99%). He polled 64,731 votes with a vote share of 39.81%. RJD candidate Suresh Kumar got 61,562 votes (37.87%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Shyam Bihari Prasad stood third with 21,697 votes (13.35%).

Raxaul Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Pramod Kumar Sinha (BJP)

2015- Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP)

2010- Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP)

October, 2005- Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP)

February, 2005- Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP)

2000- Ajay Kumar Singh (BJP)

1995- Raj Nandan Rai (Janata Dal)

1990- Raj Nandan Rai (Janata Dal)

1985- Sagir Ahmad (Congress)

1980- Sagir Ahmad (Congress)

1977- Sagir Ahmad (Congress)

1972- Sagir Ahmad (Congress)

Raxaul Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,74,799 or 64.03% in the Raxaul Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,59,272 or 63.08%.