Raniganj Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Achmit Rishide Vs Avinash Mangalam | Who will win? Raniganj Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Janata Dal (United) leader Achmit Rishide, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Avinash Mangalam and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Krityanand Ram are the main candidates in the Raniganj constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Raniganj constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Raniganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 47 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The Raniganj Assembly constituency comes under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Raniganj

Main Parties and Candidates in Raniganj

Janata Dal (United) leader Achmit Rishide, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Avinash Mangalam and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Krityanand Ram are the main candidates in the Raniganj constituency of Bihar. The JD(U) is in alliance with the BJP, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Raniganj in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU's Achmit Rishidev won the Raniganj seat by a margin of 2,304 votes. He received 81,901 votes with a vote share of 44.01%. He defeated RJD candidate Avinash Manglam, who got 79,597 votes (42.90%). NOTA was in third position with 5,577 votes (3%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,80,063.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Achmit Rishidev won the seat by a margin of 14,930 votes. He received 77,717 votes with a vote share of 48.15%. He defeated BJP candidate Ramji Das Rishidev, who got 62,787 votes (38.09%). NOTA was in third position with 6,351 votes (3.93%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,55,051.

Raniganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners