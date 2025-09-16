Rajauli Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Rajauli Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Prakash Veer won the Rajauli seat with a margin of 12,593 votes (7.55%).

The Rajauli Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 235 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Rajauli Assembly constituency comes under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Prakash Veer of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Kanhaiya Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 12,593 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Thakur won from the Nawada Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 67,670 votes by defeating Shrawan Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Rajauli Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Rajauli Assembly constituency is a part of the Nawada district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,32,577 voters in the Rajauli constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,72,255 were male and 1,60,301 were female voters. 21 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,319 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajauli in 2020 was 490 (476 men and 14 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rajauli constituency was 3,02,900. Out of this, 1,58,586 voters were male, 1,44,292 were female, and 22 belonged to a third gender. There were 137 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajauli in 2015 was 139 (99 men and 40 women).

Rajauli Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Rajauli constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rajauli Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Rajauli along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rajauli Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Rajauli.

Rajauli Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Prakash Veer won the Rajauli seat with a margin of 12,593 votes (7.55%). He polled 69,984 votes with a vote share of 41.72%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, who got 57,391 votes (34.22%). Independent candidate Arjun Ram stood third with 14,394 votes (8.58%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Prakash Veer won the Rajauli seat with a margin of 4,615 votes (3.11%). He polled 70,549 votes with a vote share of 45.81%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Arjun Ram got 65,934 votes (42.81%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 5,541 votes (3.60%).

Rajauli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Prakash Veer (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Prakash Veer (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Kanhaiya Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Banwari Ram (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Nand Kishore Choudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Rajaram Paswan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Babu Lal (Janata Dal)

1990: Babu Lal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Banwari Ram (Independent)

1980: Banwari Ram (Janata Party)

1977: Babu Lal (Independent)

Rajauli Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Rajauli Assembly constituency was 1,67,868 or 50.47 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,54,032 or 50.85 per cent.