Railway employee killed during shunting of Lucknow-Barauni Express in Bihar's Begusarai

In a tragic accident, a railway employee lost his life during the shunting of the Lucknow-Barauni Express in Bihar's Begusarai district. The deceased employee was working as a shunt man in the railways. The deceased railway employee was present on-site during the shunting of train no. 15204 Lucknow - Barauni Express at Barauni Junction under Sonpur Railway Division.

The tragic accident comes amid the rise in train accidents and derailments. Earlier in the day, around three coaches of 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Weekly Express derailed in Nalpur. The train got derailed while passing the Nalpur station of Kharagpur Division at around 5:31 am. The railway officials arrived at the spot and passengers were being rescued from the derailed coaches.

(Reported by: Anamika)