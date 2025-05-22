Doing hard work to fulfil my dream to achieve something, not to become 'Bihar Chief Minister': Prashant Kishor While addressing a gathering in Saran, Prashant Kishor said that today, I am not doing this hard work to become a CM but to fulfil my dream. I have a dream to achieve, I will consider that Bihar is developed when people from Haryana and Punjab will come to Bihar for employment.

Saran (Bihar) :

"Some people are saying that I want to become the CM. But you do not know me. I have made efforts in making 10 CMs. Today, I am not doing this hard work to become a CM but to fulfil my dream. I have a dream to achieve, I will consider that Bihar is developed when people from Haryana and Punjab will come to Bihar for employment", Prashant Kishor said while addressing a gathering in Saran on Wednesday.

Former BJP MP Uday Singh elected as national president of Jan Suraaj

On Tuesday, in a series of political developments in Bihar ahead of Assembly polls, scheduled to be held later this year, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh has been elected as the national president of the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party.

Speaking to media, Uday Singh highlighted that the party will work to convey their message to the public and hopes that they will understand their point to cooperate in bringing up good governance in Bihar.

"We will work hard to convey our message to the public and hope that the public understands our point, cooperates, brings change in Bihar and forms a good government", he said.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, expressed his happiness over Uday Singh's election as the party's national president. Kishor stated that he hopes Uday Singh will use his experience and join a bigger platform to do something for Bihar.

"Not just us, the people of Jan Suraaj and Bihar hope that he will use his experience and join a bigger platform to do something for Bihar... We hope and expect that he will not only take Jan Suraaj forward but also take the entire Bihar forward," Prashant Kishor said.