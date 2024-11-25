Prashant Kishor calls Bihar 'failed state', urges for action to address developmental challenges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prashant Kishore

In a bid to establish his Jan Suraj Party as a significant political force in Bihar, Prashant Kishor has now extended his outreach to the Bihar diaspora in the United States. The political strategist-turned-politician recently engaged in an online discussion with the Bihar expatriate community, marking the launch of Jan Suraj's "American Chapter." During the interaction, Kishor expressed confidence that his party would win the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, despite the challenges the state faces.

Bihar is a backward state, says Prashant Kishor

While addressing the Bihari diaspora, Kishor openly acknowledged the state’s socio-economic struggles, describing Bihar as a "backward state" plagued by several challenges. He emphasized that Bihar needs extensive efforts for its overall development, claiming that the people of the state have become "hopeless" due to the worsening situation. He added that when despair sets in, it is essential to take immediate action to improve the situation. Kishor's remarks highlight his ambition to address the state's long-standing developmental issues.

Key Priorities for Jan Suraj: Education and alcohol ban

Kishor outlined his vision for Bihar's future if the Jan Suraj Party were to win the upcoming elections. One of his party's top priorities, he said, would be reforming the state's education system. Kishor also declared that he would lift the alcohol ban imposed in Bihar, using the revenue generated from the alcohol industry to fund educational reforms.

"Everything is not lost in Bihar. There is hope emerging from the work Jan Suraj has been doing over the past two and a half years," Kishor said, hinting at the party's ongoing efforts to mobilize public support. However, he acknowledged that building a concrete electoral base and making a significant challenge to the existing political system would take time.

Appeal for support from Bihar diaspora

Prashant Kishor made a passionate appeal to the Bihari community in the United States to lend their support to his party. He pointed out that if Bihar were an independent country, it would be the 11th most populous country in the world, surpassing even Japan. He urged the expatriates to encourage their friends and family in Bihar to support and vote for the Jan Suraj Party in the upcoming elections.

Setback in Recent By-Elections

Kishor's optimism about the party's prospects comes despite a recent setback in the Bihar by-elections. The Jan Suraj Party contested four assembly seats in the bypolls, but failed to make a significant impact. Except for one seat, the party's candidates were unable to save their security deposits, a poor performance that raised questions about the party's readiness to challenge the dominance of established political players in Bihar.

Despite the by-election defeat, Kishor remains undeterred and is continuing his efforts to mobilise support for his party's cause. His pitch to the Bihari diaspora is part of a broader strategy to build a national-level presence for Jan Suraj, setting the stage for the 2025 state elections.