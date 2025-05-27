PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, address mega rally in Rohtas during two-day Bihar visit | Check schedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Bihar on Thursday with a grand roadshow in Patna, where he will be felicitated for the success of Operation Sindoor. He will also inaugurate Patna airport’s new terminal and lay the foundation for a new airport in Bihta.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Bihar starting Thursday, 29th May, leading a grand roadshow in Patna and addressing what the BJP claims will be a “record-breaking” rally in Rohtas district. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday said the Prime Minister will arrive at Patna airport around 5 pm on May 30. He is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal at the airport and lay the foundation stone for a new airport in Bihta, located on the city’s outskirts.

Following these events, Modi will head to the state BJP office via a massive roadshow, which will pass through key city landmarks such as the Police Headquarters, Patna High Court, and the Income Tax office. The Prime Minister will be felicitated at 32 different points along the route, although Jaiswal clarified that the welcome events are not being organised under any political banner.

“People associated with various social organisations and NGOs will line the streets to welcome the world’s most popular leader,” Jaiswal said, adding that Biharis want to thank the PM for his strong message following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Launch of multiple development projects, massive rally in Rohtas

After an overnight stay in Patna, the Prime Minister will visit Bikramganj in Rohtas district on Friday, where he will launch multiple development projects and address a massive rally. According to Jaiswal, the venue has been fitted with a canopy accommodating over one lakh chairs, making it “one of the largest setups ever for a political event in the region.”

Jaiswal hinted that more announcements are expected during Modi’s next scheduled visit to Bihar on June 20. Assembly elections are due in the state in the coming months, with the BJP expected to contest in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, security has been tightened across Patna, and civic authorities have been deployed to clean and beautify the nearly 3-km stretch of the roadshow route.

(With PTI inputs)