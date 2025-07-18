PM Modi holds road show in Bihar's Motihari, to inaugurate various development projects shortly PM Modi will also release Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 self-help groups in Bihar under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the venue of the public meeting in Motihari, where he will lay foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha are also present.

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects

He will also dedicate to the nation development projects related to rail, road, rural development, fisheries, electronics and information technology sectors, according to an official statement.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, PM Modi will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.

PM to dedicate to nation multiple rail projects

The PM will also dedicate to the nation multiple rail projects. These include automatic signalling in the Samastipur-Bachhwara stretch that will enable efficient train services, doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines, part of a project worth over Rs 580 crore, it said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for multiple rail projects, including the development of infrastructure for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra, and automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin route (114 km) to enable streamlined train services, the statement said. Upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds is part of such projects.

Besides, the doubling of the Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line project, worth around Rs 4,080 crore, will also be launched to increase sectional capacity, enable operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthen connectivity between north Bihar and the rest of the country, the statement said.

PM Modi to release Rs 400 crore to 61,500 self-help groups

PM Modi will also release Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 self-help groups in Bihar under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to self-help groups (SHGs), the statement said.

The PM will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as a part of Griha Pravesh of 12,000 homeowners and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, it added.