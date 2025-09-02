Pirpainti Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Pirpainti Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Lalan Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ram Vilash Paswan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 27,019 votes.

The Pirpainti Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 154 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Pirpainti Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Lalan Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ram Vilash Paswan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 27,019 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ajay Kumar Mandal won from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,04,868 votes by defeating Ajeet Sharma of the Congress.

Pirpainti Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Pirpainti Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhagalpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,35,919 voters in the Pirpainti constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,79,787 were male and 1,56,123 were female voters. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 938 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pirpainti in 2020 was 1,345 (1,303 men and 42 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Pirpainti constituency was 3,07,808 . Out of this, 1,64,384 voters were male, 1,43,418 were female and six belonged to a third gender. There were 343 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pirpainti in 2015 was 874 (606 men and 268 women).

Pirpainti Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Pirpainti constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Pirpainti Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Pirpainti Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Pirpainti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lalan Kumar won the seat with a margin of 27,019 votes. He polled 96,229 votes with a vote share of 48.54%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ram Vilash Paswan, who got 69,210 votes (34.91%). Independent candidate Aman Kumar stood third with 12,720 votes (6.42%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ram Vilash Paswan won the seat with a margin of 5,144 votes. He polled 80,058 votes with a vote share of 45.2%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lalan Kumar got 74,914 votes (42.29%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party Of India candidate Hiralal Paswan stood third with 4,622 votes (2.61%).

2020: Lalan Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015:Ram Vilash Paswan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Aman Kumar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Shobha (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Shobha (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Shobhakant Mandal (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ambika Prasad (CPIM)

1990: Ambika Prasad (CPIM)

1985: Dilip Kumar Sinha (Congress)

1980: Dilip Kumar Sinha (Congress)

1977: Ambika Prasad (CPIM)

Pirpainti Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Pirpainti Assembly constituency was 1,98,286 or 59.03 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,77,151 or 57.55 per cent.