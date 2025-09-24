Pipra Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Pipra Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Janata Dal (United) candidate Rambilash Kamat who defeated Vishwa Mohan Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 19245 votes.

The Pipra Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 42 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs) . The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Pipra Assembly constituency comes under Supaul district of Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Janata Dal (United) candidate Rambilash Kamat who defeated Vishwa Mohan Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 19245 votes.

Pipra Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Pipra Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 289160 voters in the Pipra constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 149891 were male and 139263 were female voters. Only 6 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 1080 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pipra in 2020 was 234 (225 men and 9 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Pipra constituency was 260537. Out of this, 135279 voters were male, 125258 were female. No voter was there in the third gender category. There were 388 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pipra in 2015 was 92 (74 men and 18 women).

Pipra Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Pipra constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Pipra Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Pipra Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Pipra Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Rambilash Kamat won the seat with a margin of 19245 votes (10.73%). He polled 82388 votes with a vote share of 45.35%. He defeated RJD candidate Vishwa Mohan Kumar, who got 63143 votes (34.76%). LJP candidate Shakuntala Prasad stood third with 5660 votes (3.12%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Yadubansh Kumar Yadav won the seat with margin of 36369 votes (23.44%). BJP candidate Vishwamohan Kumar got 49575 votes (31.15%) and was the runner-up.

2015: Yadubansh Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2010: Sujata Devi (JDU)

Oct 2005: Krishnanandan (BJP)

Feb 2005: Krishna (BJP)

2000: Surendra Kumar Chandra (RJD)

1995: Sahdeo Paswan (JD)

1990: Sahdev Paswan (JD)

1985: Nand Lal Chaudhary (INC)

1980: Nand Lal Chaudhary (INC)

1977: Tulsi Ram (CPI )

1972: Tulsi Ram (CPI )

Pipra Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Pipra Assembly constituency was 181673 or 62.83 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 159132 or 61.08 per cent.