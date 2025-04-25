Patna on high alert after civil court receives bomb threat, security tightened across city Precautionary measures have been implemented within the court premises. No one is allowed to enter the court premises.

Patna:

The Patna Civil Court on Friday received a bomb threat through e-mail, after which the security of the court has been increased. Security has also been tightened across the city. Everyone who is visiting the court is being checked. However, no suspicious things have been found in the investigation so far.

Precautionary measures have been implemented within the court premises. No one is allowed to enter the court premises. Earlier, in January 2024, the Patna High Court received a similar bomb threat.

After the bomb threat was received, police teams and a bomb squad have been alerted about the incident. Police from Pirbahore police station are at the spot and other police officers have also arrived at the court. An investigation into the matter has started.

As part of the security measures, a dog squad has also been pressed into service.This bomb threat to the Patna civil court comes just three days after the Gauhati High Court in Assam received a similar threat mail. That bomb threat was sent via email, claiming to have placed explosives to blow up the entire premises. The mail was sent by one organisation that called itself 'Madras Tigers'. Not much is known about it, though. The threat turned out to be a hoax.